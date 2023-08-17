KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Early Thursday morning, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire in East Knoxville that was later confirmed to be fatal. The bodies of a person and a dog were found among the remnants of the burned home.

According to a KFD news release, the calls reporting the house fire came just after 3 a.m. with the house located near the intersection of Dodson Avenue and North Bertrand Street. Crews responded to the scene and found heavy fire in the single-story residence.

By 3:44 a.m., KFD’s Incident Commander deemed the fire under control and an extensive overhaul of the scene would be needed. Crews began searching the home for any possible victims.

Just before 4 a.m., KFD crews located one deceased person and a deceased dog inside the home. The person has not been identified.

No working smoke alarms were located in the house, which is a total loss. Knoxville Fire Investigators are continuing to work on the scene to determine a cause.

“This will likely take considerable time due to the extensive fire damage to the structure,” KFD stated in its release.