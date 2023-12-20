KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One year ago, a 16-year-old Knoxville teen was killed in a “targeted” shooting in East Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The department is still looking for clues to solve the case.

On December 20, 2022, Germany Hines was found with gunshot wounds on the 440 block of Taylor Homes Road near South Olive Street according to the Knoxville Police Department. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, the KPD Violent Crimes Unit found that the victim was walking through the apartment complex and was shot multiple times. Knoxville Police also reported that they were searching for two unidentified suspects who left the scene.

Anyone with information about Hines’s murder is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Hines’s case is one of at least 10 unsolved murders of children in Knoxville dating as far back as 1982.