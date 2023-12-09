KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten people have been displaced by a structure fire near the Edgewood and Parkridge neighborhoods Saturday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 2100 block of Washington Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the basement of a two story structure, according to KFD.

Photos of the scene show what appears to resemble an apartment building, as well as smoke or burn marks on the building outside of a lower-story window.

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

Knoxville Fire Department reported that roughly 10 people would be displaced by the fire, adding that the Red Cross was en route to assist the displaced individuals.