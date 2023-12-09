KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten people have been displaced by a structure fire near the Edgewood and Parkridge neighborhoods Saturday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 2100 block of Washington Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the basement of a two story structure, according to KFD.
Photos of the scene show what appears to resemble an apartment building, as well as smoke or burn marks on the building outside of a lower-story window.
Knoxville Fire Department reported that roughly 10 people would be displaced by the fire, adding that the Red Cross was en route to assist the displaced individuals.