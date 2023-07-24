KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement has found the teen who went missing in Knox County.

“Thanks for helping to spread the word, as always,” the Knoxville Police Department tweeted.

Gregory Prennace, 13, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday night. The Knoxville Police Department believed he was on foot in the Blount Avenue area.

He was wearing black shorts, black slides and a pink beanie.

It is unknown about where the teen was found.

