KARNS, Tenn. (WATE) — When a pet becomes lost, the family’s hope of them returning dwindles each day that they’re gone. Months after her family’s elderly dog went missing, a Karns woman who had accepted that her dog would never return was in for a surprise Wednesday night.

Brooke Martin said her elderly dog, Polo, slipped out the back door of their new Karns home on July 7 while the family was out. After returning to find Polo missing, Martin began to worry.

Like any good pet owner, she posted his picture on Facebook, talked to neighbors, and called local shelters, but to no avail. After speaking to Young-Williams Animal Shelter, they advised her to download Paw Boost, an app that helps connect lost pets to their families.

As weeks and then months passed, Martin and her two boys lost hope that Polo would be found. That was until the night of December 20th.

Martin said she doesn’t usually look at her emails in the evening, but she saw she got an email from the Paw Boost app about a message from a woman living in Fountain City, over 15 miles from her. The woman, Tonya McCollum, claimed to have Polo at her house.

Confused yet hopeful, Martin and her children headed out at 10 p.m. to meet McCollum at Cracker Barrell. To everyone’s surprise, it really was Polo!

McCollum said she had seen a Facebook post about Polo earlier in the day but did not think much of it until she was coming home from dinner. There, in her cul-de-sac, sat a clump of matted fur. She immediately knew it was the dog she had seen posted about on the “I Love Karns” Facebook page.

McCollum said Polo was not aggressive, just hungry and cold. After getting him fed and warmed up in her bathroom, she posted the dog on the Paw Boost app, where she then coordinated the Cracker Barrell meet-up with Martin.

Martin got him to Knoxville Pet Emergency Clinic on Airlor Avenue, where she says the staff took exceptional care of Polo. According to Martin, the vet said Polo is in remarkable shape for his age and condition. The vet staff was able to shave him down and get him on antibiotics. Martin noted that Polo weighed around 25lbs when he left in July, but was down to just 10lbs after being his matted fur was removed.

Martin jokes that she wishes she had a tracker on Polo to know of his adventures. Based on where Martin and McCollum live, Polo would have crossed two significant interstates and traveled several miles if traveling alone.

It is unclear if Polo decided to return home because of the Christmas Holiday or if he returned because his birthday is the same week, but either way, the Martin family considers Polo’s reappearance a holiday miracle.