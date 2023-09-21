KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Knoxville struck the payload and won $150,000 during Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

In a release published on Thursday, the Tennessee Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the Weigel’s at 6921 Kingston Pike.

The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, winning a base prize of $50,000 and opted to add the Power Play option to their ticket.

The multiplier drawn on Wednesday tripled the base prize, earning the winner $150,000.

For anyone who may be wondering if it is their ticket, Powerball says the winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were: 16, 27, 59, 62, and 63 with the Powerball of 23.

Only 25 Powerball winners matched four numbers and the Powerball, and of those, only 11 selected to add the Power Play option, according to Powerball’s website.

Wednesday’s drawing had an estimated Jackpot of $677 million dollars, and Powerball reports that no one matched all five balls and the Powerball. Now that the jackpot hasn’t been won, it will continue to climb to the 8th-largest Powerball jackpot.