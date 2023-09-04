KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 17-year-old has been charged following a shooting early Monday morning according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 4 a.m. on September 4, KPD officers responded to the 2400 block of Coker Avenue for a shooting report. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to UT Medical Center for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” according to KPD.

A 17-year-old female was detained at the scene. Following further investigation, the teen was charged with attempted second-degree murder and prohibited possession of a handgun among other charges.

KPD’s Homicide Unit is still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld due to her being a juvenile.