KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead Thursday morning, according to a release.

Police say they found a gunshot victim around 6:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Daylily Drive, near the Montgomery Village community. They responded to the scene after receiving a report of an unresponsive man lying near the dumpsters outside of a building. Officers say the victim had been shot multiple times.

The victim has been identified by police as an 18-year-old man, and a spokesperson for the police department said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination, police say.

Knoxville Police said the death is under active investigation by the KPD Homicide Unit, and detectives are interviewing several potential witnesses. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to the investigation should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.