KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A four-engine, propeller-driven heavy bomber built in 1945 is coming to Knoxville.

B-29 Doc is one of only two B-29 Superfortress aircraft still flying today. It landed at McGhee Tyson Airport on Thursday, August 24, for the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour.

From Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27, the plane will be available for ground and flight deck tours, as well as B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides while in Knoxville.

Ground and cockpit tours of Doc will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Flight Experience rides will take place at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

(Photo via Doc’s Friends, Inc.)

(Photo via Doc’s Friends, Inc.)

Kansas Storm Chase and Wind Farm (Photo via Doc’s Friends, Inc.)

(Photo via Doc’s Friends, Inc.)

(Photo via Doc’s Friends, Inc.)

(Photo via Doc’s Friends, Inc.)

Doc B-29 At EAA Oshkosh 2017 (Photo via Doc’s Friends, Inc.) www.b-29doc.com

(Photo via Doc’s Friends, Inc.)

Ground and cockpit tours cost S10 per person and $20 per family. Tickets will be available at the gate, while tickets for the flights can be bought online. Visitors can enter the Knoxville event through a gate near Signature Aviation, 2343 W. General Aviation Drive, Alcoa, TN, 37701.

B-29 Doc was manufactured in Wichita during World War II. In 1987, Tony Mazzolini found Doc rotting away in the Mojave Desert. He worked to the historic plane to flying status to serve as a flying museum.