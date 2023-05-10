KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman and two children were at a West Knoxville home when smoke detectors alerted them to a fire according to Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD reported that they received the call about the fire on the 6200 block of John May Drive, near the Windsor Park neighborhood, around 11:50 a.m. The woman who called said her house was on fire and she was evacuating, the fire department said.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews were able to extinguish most of the fire within 8 minutes, KFD said.

Two adults, two children, and several dogs lived at the home. According to the fire department, the woman said she knew about the fire because of her smoke alarms, and she and her two children were able to self-evacuate from the home. KFD says no injuries were reported.

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

The home has heavy fire, smoke, and water damage according to the fire department. Pictures shared show damage to the walls and ceiling of the inside of the home, as well as what appears to be damage to the roof and around the front door of the outside of the home.

Knoxville Fire says investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.