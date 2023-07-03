KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were injured after a car crashed into a tree in West Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro responded to the scene on Wallace Road at Maple Run Lane around 2:57 p.m. on Monday. Witnesses reported that the car was going at a “high rate of speed,” drove off the side of Wallace Road and hit a tree.

Two people were extricated from the crash.

(Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

(Photo via Rural Metro)

One person had serious injuries while the other two people had non-life-threatening injuries, Rural Metro told WATE. All three people were taken to the hospital.

Rural Metro also wanted to remind the community to slow down when driving.