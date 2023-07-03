KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were injured after a car crashed into a tree in West Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire.
Rural Metro responded to the scene on Wallace Road at Maple Run Lane around 2:57 p.m. on Monday. Witnesses reported that the car was going at a “high rate of speed,” drove off the side of Wallace Road and hit a tree.
Two people were extricated from the crash.
One person had serious injuries while the other two people had non-life-threatening injuries, Rural Metro told WATE. All three people were taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.
Rural Metro also wanted to remind the community to slow down when driving.