KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were found dead after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Glenn said about 10 a.m., the KCSO’s Traffic Unit responded to reports of a vehicle that was off the roadway. When deputies arrived, they found an overturned Dodge pickup truck down an embankment in the creek. The crash happened near the intersection of Solway Road at Greystone Summit Lane which is about half a mile from Pellissippi State Community College.

According to KCSO, a passerby noticed the vehicle and called 9-1-1.

Officers estimated that the crash may have happened after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, but the cause of the crash has not been determined. Both people were reported dead at the scene.

They were taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for examination.