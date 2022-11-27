KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home near East Knoxville Sunday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department Public Information Officer Scott Erland.

Knoxville police responded to the 900 block of Graves Street after receiving a call about two unresponsive people in the home around 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Erland.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel, including the Medical Examiner’s Office, responded to the scene.

Both victims were taken to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the public,” Erland said.

The investigation is ongoing. However, Erland said it is in the early stages at this time.