KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two juveniles were injured after being hit by a vehicle in West Knoxville on Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville Police Department posted on social media that the pedestrians were hit at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Sutherland Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

One of the juveniles was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle for evaluation. Both juveniles suffered minor injuries.

The driver was cited at the scene by the officers, according to Knoxville Police.

According to Google Maps, the incident happened near the RecSports Field Complex.