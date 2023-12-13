KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears games set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16 have been postponed due to “an unforeseen mechanical issue” at the arena according to Knoxville Civic Coliseum’s venue management.

The team was set to host Roanoke on Friday and Quad City on Saturday. A new date has not yet been determined, however, tickets purchased for the games will be redeemable for the new date. According to the team, there are no available Fridays or Saturdays in Knoxville’s schedule for the duration of the regular season.

“We are very frustrated that there hasn’t been enough investment from the city to keep these things from happening,” said Ice Bears co-owner, GM and president Mike Murray. “I hate it for our staff, who have worked hard to prepare for a big home weekend. I hate it for our team, which was looking forward to playing at home after a being away last week, and I hate it for our fans, who have traveled well to support us on the road and were excited to watch a game in our own arena for the first time in three weeks.”

A photo of the Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum rink following a report of a mechanical error postponing two Knoxville Ice Bears games. (Knoxville Ice Bears.)

Following this postponement, the next game at Civic Coliseum is set for Friday, Dec. 22 against Birmingham. According to the Ice Bear, the Coliseum has “expressed confidence the mechanical issue will be resolved” before then.