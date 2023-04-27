KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A boiler issue at Dogwood Elementary in Knoxville caused a brief evacuation but is all clear, according to Knoxville Fire Department. Two students were taken to the hospital as a precaution, said

“Nothing was found in the building that would’ve caused hospitalization, it was boiler issue,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks.

The fire department got a call for help around 10 a.m. after a “strong odor” was discovered at Dogwood Elementary School. Students were taken from the building as a precaution while first responders and hazmat crews investigated to find the source of the odor.

With the help of KUB and Knox County Schools, it was determined that the “boiler had an issue” according to the tweet.

Around noon, a spokesman for Knoxville Fire Department said that the issue was “secured” and all students were returning to class.