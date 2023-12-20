KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A recent donation to Second Harvest of East Tennessee will help feed 6,000 people across the region ahead of Christmas.

Dietz and Watson, a Philadelphia-based deli meats and cheese company, partnered with Food City to donate $2,000 to Second Harvest for their “Families Helping Families” program. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee was chosen by Food City this year as its partner to help continue feeding those in need for the holidays.

“Everyone deserves to have a wonderful holiday and here at Second Harvest Food Bank, we want to make sure that everyone can have that holiday,” said Madison Bowers, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. “And so being able to have donations like this that are those wonderful holiday foods really means a lot to us.”

For every pound of Dietz & Watson meats or cheeses bought at an area Food City during November and December, up to $0.10 was donated to the food bank. In the past seven years, the program has resulted in more than half a million dollars being donated to charities and food banks nationwide.

“We want to make sure that everyone is taken care of and so we’re incredibly grateful for everyone who has supported our food bank this holiday season and want to just continue to remember us throughout the winter months as it gets colder,” said Bowers.

“There’s about 230,000 East Tennesseans currently experiencing food insecurity, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee’s mission is to fight food insecurity in East Tennessee in every way we can and so we’re incredibly grateful for everyone who touches our food bank.”