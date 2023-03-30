KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2023 Big Ears Music and Art Festival will bring world-renowned artists, musicians, and performers to Knoxville this weekend. The festival is meant to be a celebration of music and community.

Big Ears Founder Ashley Capps spoke to WATE 6 On Your Side News ahead of the official start of the 10th festival, saying this year will be bigger and better than ever.

“We were able to expand the capacity of the festival, we’re in the Civic Auditorium this year, we’ve got a new outdoor venue at the Southern Railway Depot, we’re in the Jackson Avenue Terminal with expanded programs,” said Capps.

“We have sold 50% more tickets than last year’s sellout,” he added, saying by Thursday morning he’d expect the remaining tickets to be sold.

Capps said no genre is off-limits. People can expect everything from classical, jazz, rock, folk, and even avant-garde, and ambient tunes. He said the wide variety of music is what he feels brings the community together during this one-of-a-kind musical event.

While tickets may be sold out, Capps reminds those still interested that there are plenty of free events.

The 2023 Big Ears Festival starts Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2. Ticketholders will be able to see performances at a dozen different venues across downtown Knoxville.