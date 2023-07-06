KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cars parked in the Fort Sanders neighborhood in Knoxville will need to be moved ahead of a large-scale street sweeping this weekend and a second time later this month.

City crews will thoroughly clean the streets of the neighborhood largely populated by University of Tennessee students Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, and Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23. The efforts will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking is not allowed on the affected streets during the street sweepings. All vehicles must be moved or risk being towed.

On Saturday, July 8, residents and commuters should anticipate sweeping and cleaning on these nine east-west avenues in the western end of Fort Sanders, west of 17th Street:

Grand

Forest

Highland

Laurel

Clinch

White

Lake

Terrace

The alley between 21st Street and the railroad tracks near University Walk Apartments will also be cleaned.

Most of the same avenues will be cleaned in the eastern end of Fort Sanders on Sunday, July 9, between 17th Street and 11th Street – Grand, Forest, Highland, Bridge, Laurel, Clinch and White avenues.

Crews will clean up 13 north-south streets on the weekend of July 22-23 bounded by Grand Avenue to the north, Terrace Avenue to the south, 12th Street to the east and South 23rd Street to the west.

To be cleaned on Saturday, July 22:

A portion of Melrose Place

18th Street

19th Street

20th Street

Mountcastle Street

21st Street

22nd Street

23rd Street

Crews will work on these streets on Sunday, July 23

12th Street

13th Street

14th Street

James Agree Street

16th Street

Visit the Fort Sanders Summer Roundup information page on the City of Knoxville website for more information and maps for each daily cleaning.