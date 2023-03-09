KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This year’s Knox Shamrock Fest is being held on a Sunday instead of a Saturday to get more people to attend from all over the region.

The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation‘s Knox Shamrock Fest is the region’s premier St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, sponsored by Fresenius Kidney Care. The Knox Shamrock Fest has become a classic spring event and is now being hosted on Sunday, March 19 from 1-5 p.m. so that more dialysis clinic staff and patients have the opportunity to attend.

The festival features Irish musical performances, cultural activities and entertainment, children’s games, balloon animals, face painting, bounce houses, food, drink and more.

The Lucky Kidney Run will start during the festival at 3 p.m. This is a 1-mile (or 6k) walk fundraiser that starts and ends in World’s Fair Park.

The events will be at World’s Fair Park in Knoxville on the performance lawn.

For anyone interested in volunteering for the Knox Shamrock Fest and Lucky Kidney Run, click here. To register for the Lucky Kidney Run, click here.