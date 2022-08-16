KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Proceeds from the 2023 Knoxville Marathon will benefit the local chapter of the Boys & Girls Club of America.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley have been chosen by the organizers to be the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon‘s 2023 Community Partner. This means that a portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the nonprofit.

“We look forward to working alongside Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley as the 2023 marathon races toward us,” said Jason Altman, executive director of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. “The nonprofit and its leaders hold many of the same values as the team behind the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, including the well-being of young people in our area. With the partnership of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, we intend to have more young people participating than ever before and encourage youth to be involved for years to come.”

Up to and throughout the 2023 races, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley will promote the event and the mission to encourage active lifestyles among East Tennessee children.

Members of the clubs’ YouthForce, a workforce development program, will also assist at the marathon and cheer on runners.

“A partnership with the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is an exciting opportunity to inspire East Tennessee youth to be active,” said Bart McFadden, president, and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. “As the 2023 Community Partner, our goal is to help East Tennessee youth improve their overall health and develop good habits for the rest of their lives. This is a fun and accessible event that can inspire the children we serve to get on a healthy track.”

The 2023 race weekend is planned for Saturday, April 1, through Sunday, April 2, in World’s Fair Park.

Since 2005, more than $240,000 has been donated to East Tennessee charities through the community contribution program. In 2021, Emerald Youth Foundation was picked as the community partner alongside Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center, which has an ongoing partnership with the marathon. $12,500 was donated to the foundation to fund its Emerald Force Track Program. The Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center received $6,250 for its Innovative Recreation Cooperative (IRC) program.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley offers a range of youth development services to more than 6,700 children in Knox, Blount, Loudon, Anderson and Claiborne counties.