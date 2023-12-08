KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lineup for the 2024 Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival has been announced. Dogwoods Arts said that this year’s event is a “true celebration of Tennessee talent — with every act living and making music in the Volunteer State.”

The 3rd annual festival is planned for Saturday, May 11, 2024, at World’s Fair Park in Downtown Knoxville. It was curated by the Knoxville band, The Dirty Guv’nahs.

Old Crow Medicine Show is set to headline. Their signature song “Wagon Wheel” was recently certified as one of the top five country singles of all time by the Recording Industry Association of America. 2023 marks the band’s 25th anniversary and Dogwood Arts said they have established themselves as one of the “most beloved Old-Time String Bands.”

Other artists set to perform include The Dirty Guv’nahs, Maggie Rose, Amythyst Kiah, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, and Wyatt Ellis.

Rose recently celebrated her 100th appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The 2024 event will be her second time performing at Southern Skies after she played in 2022. Since then she has collaborated with The Dirty Guv’nahs and shared stages with a number of artists from Kelly Clarkson to Eric Church.

“The rest of the lineup includes Grammy-nominated Chattanooga-native Amythyst Kiah, hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets,” 17-year-old guitar phenomenon Grace Bowers, and one of the most-watched young musicians in bluegrass from right here in Blount County, Wyatt Ellis,” a release from Dogwood Arts states.

For 2024, Dogwood Arts partnered with the Tennessee Distillers Guild to showcase distilleries from across Tennessee during the festival. Those who purchase the Tennessee Whiskey Experience add-on will be able to learn more about distilling, barrel aging, and the history of each distillery.

Tickets can be purchased online at southernskiesfest.com/tickets. General Admission (Early Bird) tickets are $49.50 and VIP (Early Bird) tickets are $135. The Tennessee Whiskey Experience is a $50 add-on. Children 10 & under will get in free to the festival.