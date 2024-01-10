KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville is updating its One Year Plan and is seeking the public’s input.

The One Year Plan, based on long-term goals for the City, serves as the foundation for zoning decisions in the city. It is updated each year to ensure that it is current and accurate.

There will be two virtual meetings where the public and review and discuss changes to the plan. Each meeting will begin with a presentation covering all geographic areas of the city, followed by an open discussion.

Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom

Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom

For the public wishing to learn more about the plan and its updates, Knoxville-Knox County Planning has created a map showing areas where the One Year Plan differs from sector plans requiring an update and another map showing amendments to the One Year Plan approved by the City Council since January 1, 2023. Plan amendments are suggested when there is an error in the plan, a significant change in the development pattern, a change in public policy, or new information becomes available.

One example of conflict shown on the map is the zoning for Rutledge Pike from Harris Road to Ellistown Road. In the One Year Plan, this area is designated as low-density residential, while in the sector plan, it is designated as a major right-of-way. This is one of the areas that the update to the One Year Plan should address.

To see the map and learn more about the One Year Plan, visit www.knoxplanning.org/plans/one-year-plan.

The One Year Plan is one of several ongoing projects managed by Knoxville-Knox County Planning. The committee is also involved in the Advance Knox project, creating a plan to guide growth in Knox County and updating the Edgewood-Park City design.