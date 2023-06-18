KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxvillians gathered at Haley Heritage Square Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Alex Haley statue ahead of Juneteenth.

The statue in East Knoxville honors the author most known for writing the book “Roots,” which became a television mini-series of the same name.

Haley’s niece Anne Haley-Brown traveled from California for the celebration and said it was an honor to hear how he’s impacted the Knoxville community.

“He is absolutely, I think most people would agree, one of the great markers in the history of America because what he did is, among other things is connected a great part of American history to the ancestry of African Americans,” she said.

Community organizers, elected officials, Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir and Drums Up Guns Down all attended the celebration.

“I felt absolute pride, I was moved to tears I have to admit, and I’m a little jealous that you all here in Knoxville have the opportunity to look upon this beautiful likeness of him, I have to say Tina Allen captured him perfectly,” Haley-Brown said.

As part of the celebration, the Beck Cultural Center unveiled a new exhibit near the statue to educate people about Haley.

“It pays tribute to, not only Alex so people know who he is, but also pays tribute to Tina Allen who was the sculptress and it also pays tribute to that great day in 1998,” President Reneé Kesler said.

Alex Haley exhibit

She hopes the resource will inspire people to educate themselves about Haley and other parts of Knoxville’s history.

“Our hope is that with the QR codes and technology, people will be able to come here, learn more about Alex Haley as they use their own personal devices, and about other areas in our community that are extraordinary,” Kesler said.

Haley-Brown hopes Knoxville will continue to uphold her uncle’s legacy.

“I am also very proud of the city, and its elected officials, community builders, that they continue to commemorate and to celebrate this square and my uncle’s statue in it,” she said.