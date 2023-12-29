KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were injured in a crash on Kingston Pike according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the preliminary report, the crash took place on Wednesday, December 27, around 2:51 p.m. on Kingston Pike. The crash shut down a section of Kingston Pike near Everett Road in the Farragut area for a while on Wednesday afternoon.

The report explained that a 2005 Buick LRX was turning left onto Kingston Pike while a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was going east on Kingston Pike. THP said the Buick failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the Chevrolet.

Both vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest in the westbound lane and shoulder of Kingston Pike. The driver and passenger of the Buick were taken to UT Hospital while the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Tennova Turkey Creek.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts during the crash according to the THP. In addition, no charges were filed.