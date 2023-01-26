KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, during the last week Knox County Schools, outside the Knoxville City limits, saw an uptick of in-school threats. In total, KCSO said five separate school threats have come in. From these threats, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Crimes Unit arrested three people.

A juvenile at Powell High School and a juvenile at Gibbs High School were arrested for a bomb threat. On Wednesday at 10:06 a.m., a student at Halls Middle School was arrested on charges of “Threats of Mass Violence.”

KCSO adds that investigations are underway at Farragut High School and at Carter High School for weapons threats. More charges may come from those incidents.

On Jan 23, KCSO shared with WATE that Powell High School was evacuated by school officials following a threat. Carter High School was also placed on lockdown for a separate threat on the same day.

“Sheriff Spangler and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office take very seriously these threats made in our schools and will NOT hesitate to make an arrest for these threats as they are substantiated,” reads a release from the sheriff’s office.