FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-car crash in Farragut on Sunday.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County posted on Facebook that the crews responded to a crash around 12 p.m. on Westland Drive near Andover View Lane.

One person had to be extracted from a vehicle. All three were taken to a local hospital.

(Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County) (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire- Knox County)

It is not clear about the conditions of each person.

Crews had to reduce one lane on Westland Drive for the clean-up process and further investigation.