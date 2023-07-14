KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teen boys were detained by officers on patrol after they entered a Weigel’s while wearing ski masks according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The police department said the incident happened early Thursday morning at a Weigels on Chapman Highway. Central District Officers were on a routine patrol and saw three “suspicious males wearing ski masks” go into the store.

According to KPD, the officers detained the three individuals for further investigators and found that all three were juveniles, two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old. The three had two firearms in their possession, one of which was reported as stolen from a vehicle at a South Knoxville Apartment complex earlier this month, police said.

Detectives with Knoxville Police’s Property Crimes Unit also connected the juveniles to at least one of area vehicle burglary, police said.

Knoxville Police said the teens were charged with possession of a handgun by a juvenile and additional charges are pending based on the information that connects them to the car burglaries.