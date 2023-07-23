KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 30 people have been displaced at an apartment complex in Knoxville after a fire on Saturday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the Flenniken Landing Apartments on Flenniken Avenue around 9 p.m. after a call about a fire.

When crews arrived they were able to extinguish the fire in one of the apartments. However, the sprinkler caused water damage in the complex.

Knoxville Fire reported that 30 residents were displaced due to the water damage.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.