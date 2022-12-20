KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two East Tennessee animal shelters are able to help more pets thanks to a Christmas gift from a local car dealership.

Furrow Automotive Group’s Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville gave $15,000 each to Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley. The donation was funded through vehicle purchases, and employee and customer donations.

“Thanks to our team and customers, homeless pets’ holidays will be a bit brighter,” Furrow Automotive President Lee Ann Furrow Tolsma said. “It brings us joy to give back to Young-Williams Animal Center and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley again this year. We hope the gift provides some comfort to pets and their people during this special time.”

The checks were presented to the shelters on Dec. 20. To help say thank you Young-Williams brought along two puppies, Mortar and Homemade.

Mortar and Homemade pose with Young-Williams’ $15,000 check (WATE)

“[The donation] is going to go to some great programs. It’s going to care for puppies, like Mortar, it’s going to care for the animals that come into our shelter. This year alone, we’ve taken in more than 11,000 animals, and so we depend on the community to care for those animals and get them into forever-loving homes. And so, we’re just filled with gratitude that Furrow Automotive Group and Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville would give us this donation and help us continue our mission of ending pet homelessness, promoting animal welfare, and enhancing the human-animal bond,” said Justin Young, Marketing and Communications Director.

“By extending this Christmas donation to our organization, Furrow Automotive’s Group Mercedes-Benz Knoxville, is providing shelter, food and love to the thousands of abandoned animals and families that we serve each year,” said A. Constance Paras, executive director of Humane Society, Tennessee Valley. “As the need increases, to keep pets and people together, we are grateful for the support of the Furrow Family and their customers that fuel our mission and provide hope to the animals and people in the communities we serve.”

Mortar and Homemade check out a car at Mercedes Benz of Knoxville (Video via Moxley Carmichael)

Young-Williams Animal Center is the official animal shelter for the city of Knoxville and Knox County. To find out more about their mission, click here. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is the longest-operating animal shelter in the state. It relies solely on donations and grants to help the animals in its care. To learn more about this shelter, click here.

This is the dealership’s second donation to the shelters in 2022. In July, they donated $10,000 to both shelters.