KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who was found guilty in the 2020 murders of three women has been sentenced to life without parole plus 37 years.

In April 2023, Desmon Rhea, 27, was convicted of two counts of First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Burglary, and Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. The jury also sentenced him to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Desmon Rhea. (Photo: KCSO)

On Oct. 6 during a sentencing hearing, Judge Scott Green ordered an additional 37 years in prison on top of the life sentence. This means he will be required to serve 88 years in prison because a life sentence in Tennessee equals 51 years.

“With the sentence in this case, this offender will never harm another member of our community again,” said DA Charme Allen.

According to the DA’s office, on March 8, 2020, Rhea shot and killed Juliana White, 29, while driving in a vehicle. He left her body at the intersection of Liberty Street and Division Street. He then went to her home where he shot and killed White’s mother, 55-year-old Mildred Blackwell, and her friend and housemate Barbara Rogers, 57.