KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Crews collected approximately 4,200 tons of green waste left behind by an early August tornado in parts of the Northwest Knox County and Cedar Bluff communities.

Crews, including contractor Phillips and Jordan, picked up 21,000 cubic yards of green waste from private properties in those communities, the Knox County Mayor’s office released on Thursday. The waste included debris such as trees, limbs, and brush.

“I want to commend the folks in Engineering and Public Works for their efforts,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “They have worked tirelessly since the tornado touched down and we, as a community, should appreciate everything they’ve done for us. They’re some of the hardest working crews around.”

Engineering and Public Works highway crews are double-checking to make sure everything was collected, the mayor’s office said, as the work was a one-time initiative.

Thanks to federal officials recently approving a request from Governor Bill Lee to issue a federal disaster declaration, the county is seeking reimbursement for debris management costs. These costs include only out-of-the-ordinary expenses related to the cleanup, meaning costs tied to staff working regular shifts are not reimbursable.

On August 7, an extremely rare August EF2 tornado tore through western Knox County. The National Weather Service’s assessment determined that the tornado touched down in Hardin Valley before continuing northeast for roughly 3.8 miles. The Knoxville Utilities Board estimated that the tornado and storm caused $3.7 million in damage.