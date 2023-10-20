KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 44th annual Knoxville Greek Fest is underway in West Knoxville.

Hosted by St. George Greek Orthodox Church off of Kingston Pike since 1977, the event showcases Greek culture in the forms of food, music, and dancing.

Event organizers said that allowing people to have fun while immersing themselves in a welcoming environment is why they expect a bigger turnout than last year, which drew more than 20,000 people over the weekend.

“I think that’s the real big draw for people to come back is seeing how hospitable and welcoming and warm the environment is,” Marketing Chair Lygia Karagiozis said.

Admission cost is $3 for a single day, but community members can enjoy the entire weekend for just $5. Greek Fest runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will conclude on Sunday at 5 p.m.