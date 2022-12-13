KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A month-long initiative to remove litter in Tennessee has resulted in more than 48,000 pounds of litter collected by more than 1,300 volunteers across the state.

The second annual No Trash November was spearheaded by the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s litter prevention campaign, Nobody Trashes Tennessee to protect Tennessee roadways from the harmful effects of litter. Cleanups around the state were coordinated through partnerships with Keep Tennessee Beautiful affiliates and Adopt-A-Highway groups.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful also received special recognition for collecting 12,860 pounds of litter. This amounts to around 26% of the total trash collected.

Volunteers with Keep Knoxville Beautiful clean up trash along trailheads and Neyland Drive for the No Trash November campaign.

Volunteers with Keep Knoxville Beautiful clean up litter found around the city. (WATE)

“Litter is more than an eyesore. It’s an enormous burden to the state with impacts on public health and safety, the environment, and the economy,” said Denise Baker, TDOT Highway Beautification Office. “Our No Trash November partners are passionate about keeping their communities safe, clean, and beautiful and we are thrilled with their continued support for this campaign. We encourage all Tennesseans to keep up the momentum by taking personal responsibility for the litter in their neighborhoods and participating in local cleanups or the Adopt-A-Highway program.”

This year’s cleanup effort also saw an increase from 2021. During 2021’s event, 1,001 volunteers collected 46,067 pounds of litter through 56 cleanups across the state. In 2022, an increase in volunteers and nearly double cleanups lead to 2,471 more pounds of trash being collected.

According to TDOT, there are 100 million pieces of litter on Tennessee state roadways and it costs more than $23 million to clean it up every year. No Trash November is just one part of Nobody Trashes Tennessee’s goal is preventing and removing litter from the state.

Trash found around Knoxville roads (WATE)

There are several ways to get involved including the Adopt-A-Highway Program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). To learn more visit NobodyTrashesTennessee.com.