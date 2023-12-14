KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The BlueCross Healthy Place at Morningside Park on Dandridge Avenue is now open to the public.

The completion of construction has brought several new amenities to the park, including restrooms, playgrounds for age groups 2-5 and 5-12, a fitness area and challenge course, a walking trail, two community pavilions, and a multipurpose field with bleachers. Morningside Park is one of the largest parks in Knoxville.

In 2020, the BlueCross Foundation funded the park with a $5.5 million grant. Ground broke on the project in August 2022. The city applied for the grant with help from the Legacy Parks Foundation.

“I’m grateful and I’m thankful, but I’m also just so excited because we worked so hard and it took a long time to get to this point. And so we’re happy to have people here and we want to see as many kids and parents using the sports field as well as all of the playground equipment,” said Sheryl Ely, the Director of Knoxville Parks and Recreation.

Ribbon cutting at BlueCross Healthy Place at Morning Side Park (WATE)

Playground at BlueCross Healthy Place at Morning Side Park (WATE)

Swings at BlueCross Healthy Place at Morning Side Park (WATE)

BlueCross Healthy Place at Morning Side Park (WATE)

Challenge course map at BlueCross Healthy Place at Morning Side Park (WATE)

BlueCross Healthy Place at Morning Side Park (WATE)

The Healthy Place program was created to provide safe opportunities for communities to come together and connect. Chelsea Johnson, the Director of Community Relations and Foundations with BlueCross BlueShield, stated that the pandemic has made it even more important to have such places where people can come together.

“We want to have safe spaces in communities for people to come together, connect, feel that connection with their neighbors. And after the pandemic that’s really been that kind of place where people feel comfortable coming together and having that connection. They’re not lonely, they’re not isolated and they have a reason to come together,” said Chelsea Johnson, director of community relations and foundations with BlueCross BlueShield.

As of 2022, the BlueCross Foundation had invested $34.8 million in BlueCross Healthy Place projects across Tennessee. The group takes applications for Healthy Places once a year from communities.