Brandy Ellison, Cheiney McBrien and Jessie Ellison with Young-Williams stand alongside some of the donated food. (Photo via YWAC)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is thanking the community for the overwhelming support they received after finding themselves in urgent need of pet food.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the shelter shared that they were in urgent need of dog, cat and puppy food, because the shelter’s third-party vendor is facing logistic issues. At this time, there are more than 350 animals in the shelter’s care with 30 to 40 animals coming in each day.

Since then, Young-Williams said they have received at least $5,000 in food donations with constant calls and deliveries. The food donated will help feed their pets through the end of the year.

“The community’s generosity is inspiring, and Young-Williams is so appreciative!” wrote a spokesperson for Young-Williams.

The shelter adds they will happily accept any more that people can contribute, as supply is still uncertain for the future. To donate, there are bins set up outside both locations of Young Williams Animal Center at Division Street and along Kingston Pike in Bearden. People to visit young-williams.org for more.