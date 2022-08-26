KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An emergency procurement of up to $5 million has been approved after the city of Knoxville discovered problems with the facade of the former Professional Office Building.

This building is one of three being repurposed into the Knoxville Public Safety Complex. It is located off St. Mary Street, near Woodland Avenue, and its facade is more than 40 years old.

According to the city, project managers discovered the brick envelope on the building was not properly fastened. This means the bricks could pull away and fall, making the building unsafe and the repairs urgent.

Brick Facade on the former Professional Office Building (Photo via Knoxville)

“The discovery of the unsafe brick envelope was unexpected, but it will be fixed quickly,” said Deputy to the Mayor David Brace, the City’s Chief Operating Officer. “Admittedly, this is an unforeseen development, but it’s important to keep in mind that this makeover of a vacated hospital campus is a vital investment in both North Knoxville and in our City employees.

Throughout the coming weeks, crews will work to anchor the brick facade on the easternmost building.

The former Professional Office Building, Central Wing Annex and Women’s Pavilion ­will act as a combined complex for the police and fire departments, E-911, Pension System Offices, and City Court Operations. The city hopes that construction on the Public Safety Complex will be complete by the end of this year.

“This project enhances and strengthens the surrounding neighborhoods, and the City and its partners are creating new health, housing and educational opportunities,” said Brace.

The transformation of the closed St. Mary’s Hospital began two and a half years ago. The city wanted to reconstruct the vacant building into a place that could house government functions, college classes, a tree-lined quadrangle and a stately marble-accented historic gem. There are also plans for new neighborhood housing and green space. Read what to expect when it opens.