KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend.

Thrill the World Knoxville 2022

The public will get the chance to dress up like zombies and dance to the song “Thriller” by Michael Jackson. The 13th Annual Thrill the World Knoxville event is free. Participants will meet at Market Square on Oct. 29. For the full choreography, learn more on Youtube.

Location : Market Square in Downtown Knoxville

: Market Square in Downtown Knoxville Date : Oct. 29

: Oct. 29 Time: 5-6:15 p.m.

Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt

Join in on the fun of finding nine feline friends through the windows of downtown Knoxville. Who wouldn’t want to find one of the spooky creatures of the fall? Participate by joining the fun during the afternoon or evening on Saturday. The scavenger hunt also has a clue sheet. Come downtown and see who finds all nine of the cats first.

Location : Downtown Knoxville

: Downtown Knoxville Date : daily through Oct. 31

: daily through Oct. 31 Time: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Knoxville Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual Truck or Treat event in the office parking lot. The organization encourages people to sign up to pass out candy at their trunk or come for some candy. All goblins, ghouls, witches and humans are welcome to the event, according to the Facebook page.

Location : 1501 Washington Ave., Knoxville, Tenn.

: 1501 Washington Ave., Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Oct. 31

: Oct. 31 Time: 4-7 p.m.

Freaky Friday Fright Nite

Bring your kids to Mayor Bob Leonard Park so they can trick-or-treat on the walking trail on Friday. They will also get the chance to participate in games and crafts. Feel free to donate to the local Ronald McDonald house. For information, email parksandRedInfo@townoffarragut.org or call 865-218-3376.

Location : 301 Watt Road, Knoxville Tenn.

: 301 Watt Road, Knoxville Tenn. Date : Oct. 28

: Oct. 28 Time: 5-7 p.m.

Not So Scary Tales

Go to the Blount Mansion to find some Not So Scary Tales to kick off the Halloween weekend. The “good witch” will be brewing some stories to share but the stories won’t keep the kids up at night. Register to join in on the fun, and wear your best costume. Children of all ages are welcome (with an adult).

Location : Blount Mansion, 200 West Hill Ave., Knoxville, Tenn.

: Blount Mansion, 200 West Hill Ave., Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Oct. 29

: Oct. 29 Time: 7 p.m.

13th Annual Fall Festival

Come to the Smokies for the 13 Annual Fall Festival! Located at LeConte Meadow, the public can come taste treats, create crafts, play games, ride on hayrides and more. Also, see the beautiful scenery of the Great Smoky Mountains with its fall colors.

Location : Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, 2743 Wimpole Ave., Knoxville Tenn.

: Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, 2743 Wimpole Ave., Knoxville Tenn. Date : Oct. 30

: Oct. 30 Time: 1-5 p.m.