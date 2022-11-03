KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The beginning of a new fall month brings a several great activities as we move closer to the holiday season. Here are 6 free things to do this weekend.

Friday, November 4

First Friday ArtWalk

The First Friday Artwalk put on by Downtown Knoxville is a great option to get out and move around at your own pace. The exhibits are updated every month, and First Friday also has a plethora of other events happening at area businesses, although some are paid.

Instructions from Downtown Knoxville say “As you arrive downtown, look for ArtWalk flags to guide your way to events that are free and open to the public. Every month – year round – brings fresh new exhibits, performances, dining opportunities, and special events. The ArtWalk Trolley will also take you where you need to go – just hop on!”

Downtown Knoxville, 5:00 pm – 11:45 pm

Hike the River Trail at Ijams Nature Center

The nature center recently reopened a section of its River Boardwalk which had been closed since February 2019. Whether you hike or bike, Ijams has a variety of trails to offer, providing plenty of weekend adventure. Dogs are also welcome in the outdoor areas at Ijams.

View a map of all of Ijams’ trails here.

On weekdays, the visitor center is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 2915 Island Home Avenue in Knoxville.

Saturday, November 5

Appalachian Mountain Bike Club Fall Festival

The AMBC Fall Festival has events happening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but a majority of their events are happening on Saturday. Ranging from Demos happening all day, guided rides, live music, and a silent disco, there is plenty happening to stay busy all day. To find out more about the event, visit their Facebook event page.

Saturday hours: 8:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m. at Baker Creek Preserve located at 1516 Taylor Road in Knoxville

Luffa Sponge Processing Class

If you have ever wondered where luffas come from or are considering a more sustainable lifestyle, this class is for you! The Sustainable Future Center is holding a Luffa Sponge Processing Class where you will have the chance to pick and process your own luffa sponge.

The Class starts at 11:30 a.m. at 201 Ogle Avenue SW in Knoxville, and the Sustainable Future Center says that the class is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

Celebración Comunitaria del Día de los Muertos

Día de Los Muertos just happened on November 2, but the McClung Museum of Natural History is holding an event to share the Mexican tradition and culture with community members through a variety of experiences. The event features dance, music, artist demonstrations, and culinary demonstrations in addition to the museum’s exhibition “The Spirit of Día de los Muertos” which will be at the museum through December 10.

The event is happening from noon-4 p.m., but it is important to RSVP before the free event. The event will be at the McClung Museum of Natural History located at 1327 Cir Park Drive in Knoxville.

Sunday, November 6

Radcliffe Bailey: Passages

Sunday marks the last day to see Radcliffe Bailey’s Passages at the Knoxville Museum of Art. This powerful nearly 30-work exhibition reflects on the individual personal experience and history coming from the historic events that lead to the placement of African people across the globe (referred to as diaspora).

You can see Radcliffe Bailey: Passages from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Knoxville Museum of Art, located at 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive in Knoxville.