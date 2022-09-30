KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall. Some of these events may change due to Hurricane Ian.

Knox PrideFest 2022

Knox Pride is hosting a three-day event with music, entertainment and speakers who are planning to focus on promoting equality and inclusion of all people. The organization confirmed that its annual PrideFest event would be happening in the fall. The event will start on Friday and then end on Sunday.

Knox Pride Parade 2022

Location : Gay Street

: Gay Street Date : Sept. 30

: Sept. 30 Time: 7:00 p.m.

Pride Fest Day 1

Location : World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St., Knoxville, Tenn. 37902

: World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St., Knoxville, Tenn. 37902 Date : Oct. 1

: Oct. 1 Time: 12-8 p.m.

Pride Fest Day 2

Location : World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St., Knoxville, Tenn. 37902

: World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St., Knoxville, Tenn. 37902 Date : Oct. 2

: Oct. 2 Time: 12-4 p.m.

Knoxville Coin and Currency Show

The best place to learn about coins when in Knoxville is during the coin and currency show. See, sell or buy silver dollars, gold coins, scrap gold, watches and other collectibles. There are also free gifts for kids and drawings for free coins. Admissions are free.

Location : Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn.

: Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Oct. 1

: Oct. 1 Time: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Makers Market at the Cove

Have a great time at the Smoky Mountain Valley participating in the annual craft fair. The two Makers Market features more than 60 talented local crafters and artisans. There will be food and children’s activities.

Location : Church of the Cove

: Church of the Cove Date : Sept. 30-Oct. 1

: Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Alex Haley Heritage Square

Come by the park known for its statue of author and Pulitzer prize winner Alex Haley. According to the City of Knoxville website, the statue is the focal point of the park. It was designed by sculptress Tina Allen and cast in bronze in New York City. The park would be a great place to walk around and take pictures with Haley.

Location : 1600 1871 Hazen St., Knoxville, Tenn.

: 1600 1871 Hazen St., Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: anytime

The Emporium Center

The Emporium Center has its exhibition between Sept 2-Oct. 1. The center has multiple art galleries which showcase local and regional artists. It is also home to the Arts & Cultural Alliance, as well as seven other arts and cultural organizations. See what kind of exhibits will be showcased this weekend.

Location : 100 S. Gay Street Knoxville, Tenn.

: 100 S. Gay Street Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Sept. 30-Oct. 1

: Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Historic Downtown Knoxville Walking Tour

Take the time to explore the downtown area in Knoxville. There is a free interactive online tour guide for people to hear about the history of each place that they visit. Feel free to go to Visit Knoxville to learn more about the area.

Location : Start at 301 South Gay Street Knoxville, Tenn.

: Start at 301 South Gay Street Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: anytime