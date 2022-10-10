KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the market for a new home or looking to go all in on real estate? One of these houses could be yours for just a few million dollars.

The housing market has been highly competitive with an influx of individuals moving to the area. We searched Zillow to find the six most expensive homes in the Knoxville area.

6. 415 West Depot Avenue, $2,650,000

This mixed-use property in downtown Knoxville is within walking distance of multiple hot spots, like Marble City Market, The Standard, and the Emporium Center. A lovely greenspace and shaded courtyard welcome you into the 3,200-square-foot residence. Some major selling points are a 24′ ceiling in the living room that also features exposed brick, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace, a private 2-car detached garage, a guest house, and a spacious tiled kitchen with stone countertops. The home built in 1900 has central heat and air, according to the Zillow listing.

The main home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. For the master suite, there is a large space for the bedroom, a wide walk-in closet with space for dressers, built-in hanging rods and storage space, before walking into the master bath. The guest house that has two bedrooms and one bath is located above the garage.

5. 11234 Sam Lee Road, $2,800,000

While on the surface this home might not look as luxurious as others on the list, it comes with 10.4 acres in Hardin Valley. The Zillow listing says the home has been on the market for over a year. Less than a mile from Hardin Valley schools, the property comes with a house and a singlewide mobile home that has been used as a rental.

4. 9841 West Emory Road, $2,995,000

All styles come back around, and just in time for this home. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath cabin style home listed on Zillow was built in 1969, and maintains a charming style from the area that has aged gracefully. The home has a finished basement that has been used as a rec room. The nearly 4,000 square foot home is on 68.9 acres that back up to Melton Hill Lake.

3. 3628 Maloney Road, $3,250,000

This waterfront, 5 bed and 6 bath home is on 3.53 acres is located near McGee Tyson Airport, downtown Knoxville, and the University of Tennessee. For those who love the water, there is an inground Gunite swimming pool with a hot tub, and a dock out on the river. The 4,790-square-foot home two-story built in 2011 sits on just over three and a half acres of beautifully landscaped property, according to the Zillow listing.

Throughout the home, large, almost floor-to-ceiling windows in the living space provide a gorgeous view of the Tennessee River. The 4,790-square-foot home also has two wood-burning fireplaces and a spa. The outdoor space has a large outdoor fireplace. The home has been on the market since late August.

2. 12205 Hatmaker Lane, $4,200,000

Sitting on 24 acres, this 3,944 square foot two-story home, built in 1976, has a large covered back porch and gated swimming pool with a pool house. There is also a dance studio, several outdoor sitting areas, an outdoor fireplace, walking paths, and bridges over small streams that flow through the property.

The home has six bedrooms and four full bathrooms in a relatively open floor plan. The lovely outdoor space and mountain terrain location of the home account for its $4.2 million listing price, which is down from the $4.5 million it was listed for in early July, according to the Zillow listing.

1. 5804 Lyons View Pike, $5,390,000

This 3-story lakefront home on 2.63 acres is an architecture lover’s dream. Tall ceilings and windows allow for a spacious and well-lit feeling throughout the house. The home has 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a media room, a circular staircase featuring stained glass windows, a 5-car garage, 5 fireplaces, 7 HVAC systems, 2 kitchens, 3 laundry areas and a guest suite with a kitchenette over the garage and outside entry, and a wine room. Storage space is no issue, with plenty of cabinetry, shelving, and closets.

Outside, there is an outdoor kitchen, a covered area to the infinity pool and spa, gated entry, a covered sitting area with a fireplace, and a balcony sitting areas, and all of this looks over Ft. Loudon Lake, and there is a day dock down at the water’s edge.

By far, the show-stopping room of the home is the living room, but a close second is the main kitchen. The warm medium dark-toned cabinetry wraps around the space, with dark stone countertops. The island countertop has 5 burners with plenty of prep space to entertain while cooking or to serve dinner. With an open floor plan to walk right over to the dining space or living space, the beauty of the living room’s ornamented stone fireplace is still visible throughout the kitchen. While there are several interesting appliances and a wine fridge built into the cabinetry, the details are what sell the kitchen. Even the light hardwood floors have accents of warm medium wood highlighting the path through the kitchen.

See the full Zillow listing. Listed in late July, the price has not changed.

In the living room, the big features of the room are the large gothic-style window overlooking the lake that stretches from the floor almost all the way to the cathedral-style ceiling and the ornamented beams that feature two arches across the room, adding some roundness to the room that might otherwise feel very angular. The floor accents noticed in the kitchen also stretch around the living room. While it is easy to simply focus on the large details of the space, the area is filled with smaller details that catch the eye, such as the ornamented railing lining the staircase and walkways, or the intricate sconce lighting on the pillars that accent the room. With a space that is so large that the grand piano feels like it only takes up a small space in the room, the details are what really sell the space.