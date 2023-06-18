KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken to area hospitals in Knox County after a two-car crash on Sunday, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department posted on Twitter.

The crash happened on E. Hendron Chapel Road near Sevierville Pike. Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to help clear the road.

It is unknown of the identities of the people involved or the cause of the crash.

An investigation is currently ongoing.