KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Axle Logistics will create over 650 new jobs in Knox County and invest nearly $38 million in headquarters expansion.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Stuart C. McWhorter, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), announced that Axle Logistics, LLC will expand its logistics operations at its Knoxville headquarters on Tuesday, November 28. The company will invest $37.9 million in the expansion project, creating 651 new jobs in Knox County over the next five years.

This expansion of job opportunities will almost triple the number of employees Axle Logistics has in Tennessee. As part of the project, the company will build an 85,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing operations on North Central Street. The additional space and staff will enable the company better to manage its ongoing growth since its establishment in 2012.

“Creating greater opportunities for Tennesseans is one of my top priorities. I thank Axle Logistics for bringing hundreds of new jobs to Greater Knoxville. Our state’s economy and quality of life will increase in the years to come because of today’s announcement,” commented Lee.

Axle Logistics, LLC is a Tennessee-based third-party logistics (3PL) company that provides transportation services to customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Axle Logistics is headquartered in Knoxville, with one satellite office in Chattanooga.

“I congratulate Axle Logistics on this expansion and thank the company for creating more than 650 new jobs in Knoxville. This region is equipped with a skilled workforce, the right educational assets and leaders that ensure Knoxville and Knox County prosper, which in turn, will also ensure this company’s success,” said McWhorter.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported almost 20 economic development projects in Knox County, which has resulted in around 1,800 job commitments and a capital investment of $125 million.