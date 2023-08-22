KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic was slowed on Pellissippi Parkway after a crash involving seven vehicles Tuesday morning.

Accoridng to the TDOT spokesperson, the crash took place on Pellissippi Parkway westbound at Northshore Drive Tuesday morning. Traffic was getting by on the shoulder of the road.

The TDOT Smartway Map showed the congestion was clear by around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crash on Pellissippi Parkway (TDOT)

It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the crash.