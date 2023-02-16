Some of the drug bags found from the “313 Initiative” in the pipeline between Knox County and Detroit, Mich. (Courtesy of TBI)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several people are facing multiple charges after drugs and guns were seized following an investigation in Knox County in connection with Detroit, Mich., according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A multi-agency investigation was led by the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force with assistance from the Detroit Police Department.

TBI said investigators targeted groups and individuals from Detroit after tracing large amounts of narcotics being taken to Knox County.

During the investigation, agents identified Rashawn “Dice” Jones, as one of the suppliers.

The Knoxville Police Department and Detroit Police Department found and arrested Jones on a violation of probation warrant in Knox County and gun charges in Detroit.

In the ongoing investigation, law enforcement began doing drug interdiction in the Merchant Drive area which led to a vehicle stop and a search warrant being issued for a home on Central Avenue Pike.

Rashawn Jones. (Courtesy of TBI)

Ronald Payne-Myles, 34. (Courtesy of TBI)

Noah Cain Coarsey, 22. (Courtesy of TBI)

Kyle Louis Brinson, 39. (Courtesy of TBI)

Johnny Keith Kramer, 38. (Courtesy of TBI)

Amia Terry Packer, 20. (Courtesy of TBI)

Caitlin Rowell, 27. (Courtesy of TBI)

Six people were charged after several drugs were seized in the home:

Ronald Payne-Myles, of Detroit

• One count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

• One count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed

• One count of theft of a firearm

• Two counts of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine

• One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl

• Four counts of possession of schedule I for resale

• Two counts of possession of schedule II for resale

• Two counts of possession of schedule V for resale

• One count of possession of schedule VI

• One count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

• One count of maintaining a dwelling for drug use

Noah Cain Coarsey, of Knoxville

• One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine

• One count of possession of schedule I for resale

• One count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Kyle Louis Brinson, of Rochester, N.Y.

• Two counts of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine

• One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl

• Three counts of possession of schedule I for resale

• Two counts of possession of schedule II for resale

• One count of Possession of schedule V for resale, possession of schedule VI

• One count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

• One count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed

• One count of theft of a firearm

• One count of maintaining a dwelling for drug use

Johnny Keith Kramer, of Knoxville

• One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine

• One count of possession of schedule I for resale

• One count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Amia Terry Packer, of Detroit

• One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine

• One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl

• Two counts of possession of schedule I for resale

• Two counts of possession of schedule II for resale

• One count of possession of schedule V for resale, possession of schedule VI

• One count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed

• One count of theft of a firearm

• One count of maintaining a dwelling for drug use

Caitlin Rowell, of Detroit

• One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine

• One count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl

• Two counts of possession of schedule I for resale

• Two counts of possession of schedule II for resale

• One count of possession of schedule V for resale, possession of schedule VI

• One count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed

• One count of theft of a firearm

• One count of maintaining a dwelling for drug use

According to TBI, the investigation started after increased numbers of violent crimes and overdose deaths in Knox County and surrounding areas. There has been a “313 Initiative” to identify, target and dismantle people and groups apart of the drug pipeline between Detroit to Knox County.