KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the year 2023, the crews of City Public Service devoted many hours to maintaining the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of the city.

Their efforts collected 64 million pounds of brush and leaves, helping to keep the streets and sidewalks clear for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Additionally, the crews picked up 77,837 bags of litter scattered throughout the city’s center and Market Square, ensuring that the area remained pleasant and safe for residents and visitors.

They spent a considerable amount of time – a total of 2,434 hours, to be exact – scrubbing graffiti off walls, light poles, signs, and the facades of notable historic buildings.

Their hard work and unwavering commitment to the upkeep of the city undoubtedly contributed to making it a better place for all who call it home.