KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An eight-month-old chimpanzee is ready to make her official public debut at Zoo Knoxville.

“Stevie” has gained the affection of many who have been following her life since her birth in April according to the zoo. Stevie’s mother, Binti, experienced complications during the birth making it necessary for Stevie to be hand-raised by a team of human caregivers. The caregivers worked around the clock to make sure she reached “key developmental milestones”, the most important of which was how to come to a mesh window for bottle feeding.

In November, the zoo said she was ready to be introduced to other adult chimpanzees. She would meet her surrogate mothers Daisy and Jambo in the first week of the moth. According to the zoo, the two female chimps are caring for her and helping her develop social behaviors. The zoo said “Stevie is busy learning how to be a chimpanzee from Daisy and Jambo” and she only needs her human caregivers for bottle feedings.

For those who want to see Stevie, zoo guests can see her in the Chimp Ridge indoor courtyard from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The zoo adds that she will have to option to explore the outdoor habitat in the afternoons if the weather is permitting.

8-month-old Chimpanze Stevie plays with a toy at Zoo Knoxville. (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

Stevie snuggles with one of her surrogate moms. (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

Stevie hangs out with her surrogate moms. (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

8-month-old Stevie enjoys playtime and snuggling with her surrogate moms. (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

Stevie plays with one of her surrogate moms. (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

One of Stevie’s surrogate moms carries her around. (Photo via Zoo Knoxville)

Zoo officials add that although Binti has not shown any maternal interest, they hope to introduce Stevie into the group in the future.

Chimpanzees are an endangered species and Zoo Knoxville works in partnership with 32 other zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to maintain a healthy population for the future. Chimpanzees are one of several endangered species the zoo is working to protect including tigers, zebras and lions.