KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters in Knoxville extinguished a large fire at a vacant building early Friday. No injuries have been reported.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of Richmond Avenue and Sterchi Street around 3 a.m. Friday. Crews arrived at 2601 Sterchi Street to find an abandoned building that sets over a portion of East Third Creek ablaze.

Nobody was around the building when firefighters arrived, KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. The fire was extinguished just after 4 a.m. and the building was deemed a total loss.

Wilbanks said the building that caught fire was formerly home to Bugman Termite & Pest Control. Investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire.