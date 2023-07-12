KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – First responders and law enforcement officers descended on the University of Tennessee RecSports Field Complex to complete an active shooter exercise as part of regional training.

This exercise was months in the making, insuring that every local and regional emergency response agency could partake in this exercise.

“We are trying to achieve as much realism as you can to create extra stress on the officers as they respond,” UT EMA director Brian Gard said. “If you train that way, you’re better when it comes time to actually do this stuff.”

This training brought in all emergency agencies in Knox County including the Knoxville Police Department, University of Tennessee Police, Knoxville Fire Department and American Medical Response.

This kind of training is crucial to see how the different agencies work as a team to ensure overall success in responding to active shooter calls. Students were involved in the training, acting as shooting victims and creating as much chaos as possible to see how officers respond.

“Responding to the threat but also dealing with KFD would come out here and when we would need an ambulance to try to identify and address the threat,” Gardner said. “It’s also about how do we deal with injuries and casualties to kind of have a wholistic approach to the response.”

Putting together a training exercise like this is no easy task and takes months of planning especially one of this magnitude.

“On a full scale exercise like this we try to do every three years. It’s a big logistical evolution and it takes a lot of resources,” Gard said.