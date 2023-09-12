KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After protests against a development in West Knox County, the developer has decided to withdraw.

The Dominion Group had proposed a 56-unit townhome community that would house Knox County residents who earn less than $70,000 a year. DGA Residential LLC, which is owned by Dominion, planned to build the Choto Landing community. The project was going to be located at 12320 Northshore Drive, which is just outside the Town of Farragut boundary in unincorporated Knox County.

Residents of the Choto-Northshore neighborhood in West Knox County held a protest on Sept. 5, expressing opposition to the proposed affordable housing property. Residents cited several concerns about the proposed community including additional traffic, flooding and its impact on their home values.

On Sept. 12, Dominion shared that the project had been withdrawn from the planning commission. The president of Dominion shared the following statement with WATE.

Dominion Group has decided not to further pursue the development previously planned for the Choto community. We are evaluating possible alternate sites that are in high-opportunity areas offering access to quality amenities and education that will facilitate economic mobility for residents. Dominion Group remains committed to developing affordable housing and appreciates the individuals and organizations that support this cause in every community. Peter Hall, President of Dominion Group

Following news that Dominion withdrew its application for the Choto Landing, the Neighbors of Knoxville community coalition has issued the following statement.

Dominion Group’s recent announcement to withdraw its application for Choto Landing marks a significant triumph for the residents of Knox County, underscoring the power of a united community. A coalition of area neighbors appreciates Dominion Group’s commitment to responsible development and respect for the character of the Choto community. The group believes that this outcome will not only benefit its residents but also strengthen the community partnership, paving the way for future endeavors that prioritize Knox County’s well-being and the interests of its residents. This collective achievement serves as a testament to the incredible results that can be attained when a community comes together with a shared purpose. Neighbors of Knoxville Community Coaliton

The development plan for Choto Landing was going to be voted on by the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. This vote will no longer happen since the project has been withdrawn.